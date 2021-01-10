  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Hrithik Roshan aka 'Rye' gets a heartfelt birthday wish from ex wife Sussanne Khan: Best dad in the world

Taking to Instagram, Sussanne Khan shared an adorable video which included several photos of birthday boy Hrithik Roshan and his two sons on vacation.
53179 reads Mumbai Updated: January 10, 2021 11:18 am
Hrithik Roshan aka 'Rye' gets a heartfelt birthday wish from ex wife Sussanne Khan: Best dad in the worldHrithik Roshan aka 'Rye' gets a heartfelt birthday wish from ex wife Sussanne Khan: Best dad in the world.
  • 3
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have gone their own separate ways after their divorce a few years ago, but the doting parents to two sons never fail to compliment and support each other. As social media was flooded with wishes for Hrithik from his die-hard fans and co-stars, Sussanne also made it a special one for the actor who turned 47.

Taking to Instagram, Sussanne shared an adorable video which included Hrithik and his two sons on vacation. The breathtaking photos shows the doting dad spending some quality time with Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sharing the video, Sussanne also had a super sweet message for her ex-husband.Â 

Calling him the 'best dad in the world', Sussanne penned down heartfelt wishes for 'Rye'. She wrote, "Happy happiest birthday Rye..wish you the warmest and most beautiful parts of life to look forward to.. have a meaningful blessed 2021 #bestdadintheworld #love #prosperity #joy #bigsmiles #manylaughoutlouds."Â 

Take a look at Sussanne's adorable birthday wish for Hrithik:Â 

Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 

Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

Meanwhile, Hrithik has not made any official announcement related to his next film. While he rocked the box office with War and Super 30 last, the Krrish 4 franchise has been in the pipeline. However, Deepika Padukone's latest tweet on her birthday hinted that the duo may team up together for a film.Â 

In fact, for Deepika's birthday celebrations earlier this week, director Siddharth Anand was also present adding fuel to the fire.Â Â 

ALSO READ:Â Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: 5 hook steps from the superstar's songs that continue to be a rage among fans

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
PICS: Hrithik Roshan looks sporty in black as he gets papped outside Sussanne Khan's father Sanjayâ€™s residence
Hrithik Roshan reacts to ex wife Sussanne Khan's adorable birthday post, says 'love it'
Hrithik Roshan has thoughts on ex wife Sussanne Khan's latest post which talks about 'never looking back'
Hrithik Roshanâ€™s ex wife Sussanne shares video on actorâ€™s nieceâ€™s birthday, calls her â€˜forever my little girlâ€™
WATCH: Hrithik Roshan bids adieu to Lord Ganesh with Sussanne Khan & family and recalls childhood memories
Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan & family happily bid adieu to Lord Ganesha during Visarjan
Anonymous 1 hour ago

She really likes him , they should re marry

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Rye short for serial cheater.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Ok hugna,get lost.