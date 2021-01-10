Hrithik Roshan aka 'Rye' gets a heartfelt birthday wish from ex wife Sussanne Khan: Best dad in the world

Taking to Instagram, Sussanne Khan shared an adorable video which included several photos of birthday boy Hrithik Roshan and his two sons on vacation.

and Sussanne Khan have gone their own separate ways after their divorce a few years ago, but the doting parents to two sons never fail to compliment and support each other. As social media was flooded with wishes for Hrithik from his die-hard fans and co-stars, Sussanne also made it a special one for the actor who turned 47.

Taking to Instagram, Sussanne shared an adorable video which included Hrithik and his two sons on vacation. The breathtaking photos shows the doting dad spending some quality time with Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sharing the video, Sussanne also had a super sweet message for her ex-husband.Â

Calling him the 'best dad in the world', Sussanne penned down heartfelt wishes for 'Rye'. She wrote, "Happy happiest birthday Rye..wish you the warmest and most beautiful parts of life to look forward to.. have a meaningful blessed 2021 #bestdadintheworld #love #prosperity #joy #bigsmiles #manylaughoutlouds."Â

Take a look at Sussanne's adorable birthday wish for Hrithik:Â

Meanwhile, Hrithik has not made any official announcement related to his next film. While he rocked the box office with War and Super 30 last, the Krrish 4 franchise has been in the pipeline. However, 's latest tweet on her birthday hinted that the duo may team up together for a film.Â

In fact, for Deepika's birthday celebrations earlier this week, director Siddharth Anand was also present adding fuel to the fire.Â Â

