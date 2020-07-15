Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar or Tiger Shroff; Who makes for a better action star in Bollywood? VOTE

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar are among the most popular actors in Bollywood. Let us know who among them is the ultimate action star of the film industry.

Bollywood witnesses the production of numerous action movies every year which go on to become huge hits. However, the ones who make them look realistic are none other than the very talented actors themselves. While most people think that high octane action sequences for movies are mostly done body doubles, the real case is not so. There are many actors in the film fraternity who have become trendsetters as of now when it comes to doing action sequences by themselves.

also belongs to this category and has been performing his own stunts in movies for a very long period. Well, that’s why he is often called Khiladi Kumar or India’s own Jackie Chan. Apart from that, has also appeared in numerous action dramas to date in which he has done most of the action sequences himself. Apart from that, the latest actor to join the bandwagon is Tiger Shroff who is currently winning hearts with his talent.

The actor has performed action sequences in movies like Heropanti, Baaghi, Baaghi 2, and others. So, apart from being a talented actor and dancer, Tiger Shroff is also an action star who has shown his acrobatic skills in multiple movies. Now, we would like to know your opinion regarding which actor among the three of them makes for a better action star in Bollywood. Do let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

