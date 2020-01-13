Hrithik Roshan and Akshay Kumar approached to star in a massively planned mythological drama?

As per a latest report, Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan might soon be seen in a film together. Reportedly, the War star and Khiladi Kumar have been approached for a mythological film.
7168 reads Mumbai
When it comes to naming two of the biggest superstars in Bollywood who have entertained the audience with a streak of action films, Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan come to mind. While the two actors have never shared screen space in a film, fans of the two action stars would love to see them together. Now, it seems that this dream might be a step closer to being true as the buzz in B-town is that Akshay and Hrithik have been approached to star in a massively planned mythological drama. 

As per a report in Filmfare, Hrithik and Akshay were approached by the makers of a mythological drama to star in important roles in the film. The mythological drama for which Akshay and Hrithik have been approached is being planned and coordinated on a massive scale. In fact, the report even stated that Baahubali star Rana Daggubati was also approached to play the role of the Hindu God of wealth, Hiranya Kashyap. While the stars themselves haven’t confirmed anything yet, a film with Akshay and Hrithik surely would be a treat for fans. 

Meanwhile, Akshay has had a stellar year with back to back hits at the box office with Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 and Good Newwz. On the other hand, Hrithik too has had a great 2019 with films with War and Super 30. He returned to the big screen after a year and half post Kaabil. Now, as per reports, Hrithik might be contemplating a film with Farah Khan, Satte Pe Satta remake. However, nothing has been confirmed as of now. Akshay, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi is slated to release on March 27, 2020. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

