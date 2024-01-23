Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor initiate #ThankYouFighter campaign, meet real-life Air Force heroes; PIC

With Fighter's release just around the corner, the anticipation for Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Singh Grover's film is reaching new heights every day. Siddharth Anand and his team are leaving no stone unturned in promoting the movie, and it's heartwarming to witness the camaraderie between all the actors. In their latest promotional event, Hrithik and Anil visited the Pune Air Force station, adding to the excitement.

Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor visit Pune Air Force station

The popular paparazzi handle Manav Manglani took to his Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures of Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor from their recent visit to the Pune Air Force Station. In the first photo, both actors can be seen kneeling down with big smiles on their faces, posing alongside real Air Force officers. The second picture shows Hrithik posing next to an aircraft. Additionally, there are pictures of young children posing with messages they wrote for their real-life heroes. Sharing this picture, Manav captioned it as, “@hrithikroshan and @anilskapoor visited Pune Air Force Station to hand over 1.5 million messages collected from citizens across the nation, expressing gratitude to our brave Air Warriors!”

#ThankYouFighter campaign

As it is evident from the trailer of Fighter, this Siddharth Anand film is going to salute the bravery of our Indian Air Force officers. The team initiated a campaign named #ThankYouFighter to express gratitude to the air warriors. In this campaign, the Fighter team collected messages from people from across the country thanking the heroes of our nation and honoring the spirit and valor of the Indian Air Force.

About Fighter

Siddharth Anand's much-anticipated film brings together a stellar ensemble cast, headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, alongside Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover. Deepika assumes the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, known as Minni in the Air Dragons unit, while Hrithik portrays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, referred to as Patty.

Anil Kapoor takes on the character of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, with the call sign Rocky, and Karan Singh Grover embodies Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill, recognized as Taj. The film introduces Rishabh Sawhney as the formidable antagonist.

