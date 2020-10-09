Hrithik Roshan and Disha Patani are mighty impressed with Tiger Shroff as he performs a somersault; Watch

Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 3 co-starring Shraddha Kapoor and next, he will be seen in the sequel to his 2014 film Heropanti.

Little did we know that besides dancing, Tiger Shroff is an amazing singer also as he dropped his debut single a few days back. Just days after the release, Tiger Shroff’s maiden singing album “Unbelievable”, made it to the coveted Billboard Top Triller Global charts, placing him among international artistes. Amid the celebrations, today, Tiger took to social media to share a video wherein he is seen performing a somersault, and alongside the video, his caption read, “Look who showed up to train before me today. #YouAreUnbelievable…”

Soon after, and left comments on the video and while Hrithik wrote, “Haha nice”, Disha’s comment read, “So cool.” In the said video, this Baaghi actor is seen flaunting his chiseled body, while his ‘Unbelievable’ track plays in the background. Later, thanking his fans for the love and support, he tweeted, “Thanks once again guys for the love appreciation for my humble attempt at this game. Lots of love..”

“Unbelievable”, has been penned by DG Mayne and Avitesh, while Tiger sang the vocals. While the music video of the romantic single has been directed by Punit Malhotra, the choreography is by Paresh. On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 3 co-starring and next, he will be seen in the sequel to his 2014 film Heropanti.

