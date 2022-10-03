Hrithik Roshan and Falguni Pathak have a blast as they did his signature dance step at Garba night; WATCH
Hrithik Roshan recent release is Vikram Vedha co-starring Saif Ali Khan.
Hrithik Roshan is currently enjoying the success of his recently released film Vikram Vedha. The action thriller also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. To note, the film is a remake of the Tamil film of the same name. Well, amid this Hrithik along with the Vikram Vedha team celebrated the Navratri Maha Saptami with Falguni Pathak in Mumbai. He was seen doing garba with her and also teaching her signature steps of the popular song ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’.
Falguni shared the video on her Instagram and wrote, “Vasaldi version by Hrithik Roshan. Navratri hein garba toh banta hein.” In the video, we can see Hrithik dancing and Falguni also followed him. The actor also did Garba on her popular song Vasaldi. The Garba night turned into a night full of smiles for the audience who witnessed two legends on stage together.
Speaking about his childhood memories of the festival, Hrithik said, "In my childhood, I used to do a lot of Garba, and dandiya. It used to be a lot of fun". The actor also asked for the blessings of the audience for his film Vikram Vedha.
Watch the video here
Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are seen promoting their film Vikram Vedha and leaving no stone unturned to express their love and gratitude to their audience. After hosting multiple fan events in Mumbai, Hrithik and Saif visited Delhi and Gurgaon last week.
Vikram Vedha has been released in cinema halls worldwide to unanimously positive reviews and strong word of mouth by the audience. The film has been witnessing growth across its 3 days since release.
Also Read: Vikram Vedha Day 2 Box Office: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan film sees slight growth after low Friday