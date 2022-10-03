Hrithik Roshan and Falguni Pathak have a blast as they did his signature dance step at Garba night; WATCH

Hrithik Roshan is currently enjoying the success of his recently released film Vikram Vedha. The action thriller also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. To note, the film is a remake of the Tamil film of the same name. Well, amid this Hrithik along with the Vikram Vedha team celebrated the Navratri Maha Saptami with Falguni Pathak in Mumbai. He was seen doing garba with her and also teaching her signature steps of the popular song ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’.

Falguni shared the video on her Instagram and wrote, “Vasaldi version by Hrithik Roshan. Navratri hein garba toh banta hein.” In the video, we can see Hrithik dancing and Falguni also followed him. The actor also did Garba on her popular song Vasaldi. The Garba night turned into a night full of smiles for the audience who witnessed two legends on stage together.