Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar set the temperatures rising in THIS Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara BTS pic

Farhan Akhtar took us down memory lane as he shared a photo of himself and Hrithik during the shooting of the famous Tomatina festival in Spain.

With social media coming to almost everyone's rescue while in quarantine, Farhan Akhtar treated us to a throwback photo of his and co-star to mark Throwback Thursday. The duo had starred in Zoya Akhtar's memorable film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara back in 2011 which has gone on to become one of the favourite adventure drama's. Farhan took to Instagram and took us down memory lane as he shared a photo of himself and Hrithik during the shooting of the famous Tomatina festival in Spain.

Basking in the sun in their chairs, Farhan and Hrithik are shirtless in the photo. Staying true to his character Imran, Farhan captioned the photo as well also in his goofy style. He wrote, "The what else can you the do’s on a #throwbackthursday ??" Farhan also made hashtag references from the film which included, "#moshimoshi #tomatina #bunyol #espana #paintitred #bts #chillers @hrithikroshan @zoieakhtar."

Zoya commented with two hearts and wrote, "one for each and one (heart ) for the boy not in the pic." Whereas, Hrithik replied saying, "Correct." wasn't far behind as she dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Check out Farhan Akhtar's Throwback Thursday photo with Hrithik Roshan:

The epic trip to Spain with its own curves and pitstops in ZNMD is loved by many. Apart from the two actors, ZNMD also starred Abhay Deol in the lead role as well as Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin. Are you a huge fan of ZNMD and would love to see these actors on screen again? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More