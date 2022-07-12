Hrithik Roshan and GF Saba Azad enjoy a scrumptious meal as they reach London; PIC

Hrithik Roshan surely broke several hearts and raised many eyebrows when he was papped with Saba Azad. Their romance has been making headlines for several months now. Rumours about their relationship started doing the rounds earlier this year when they were spotted in the city together. Soon, their adorable exchanges on social media also came into the limelight. In May, the couple made heads turn and made a grand entry at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. Now, they are vacationing together.

After having a good time in France, Hrithik and Saba have reached London to enjoy Summers. Saba took to social media to give a glimpse of their time in London. Taking to the stories section of Instagram, she shared a photo as they enjoyed a scrumptious meal in the city.

Check post here:

Earlier, Saba shared a beautiful reel of the duo on a beautiful drive in France that gave us complete ZNMD feels. As she sat in the passenger’s seat of the open-bonnet car, she captured the picturesque sights of France. The serene views and the open-bonnet car will surely give you all the ZNMD feels. Saba also panned her camera towards Hrithik, who was driving the car. However, the actor did not reveal his face. But he did tip his hat in front of the camera.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan after his 2019 blockbuster War, will be seen in Vikram Vedha’s official Hindi remake alongside Saif Ali Khan. The film is one of the most awaited movies of the year. After Vikram Vedha, Hrithik will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s directorial Fighter which will also star Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Saba Azad was last seen in The Rocket Boys. Her next feature project is Minimum.

