Hrithik Roshan and girlfriend Saba Azad are the cool 'jazz cats' at a London club in new PHOTOS

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are dating each other for a while and look like they are going strong with their relationship. From frequent hangouts to cheering up for each other, Hrithik and Saba don’t miss out on a chance to paint the town red with their mushy romance. And now, the power couple is making the headlines as Saba has shared pics from their London vacation on social media and they are enjoying their time there.

Taking to her Instagram account, Saba shared pics of herself enjoying an outing at a restaurant with Bollywood’s Greek God. The first pic had the power couple enjoying their respective drinks as they posed for a quick selfie. Another video, which was shot by Hrithik had Saba enjoying a performance at the restaurant. The last one had the couple giving a glimpse of their goofy side while posing outside the restaurant. Saba had captioned the post as, “Where the jazz cats at??” Taking to the comment section, Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina Roshan wrote, “Jaazatastic” along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Saba Azad’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Hrithik is currently looking forward to the release of Vikram Vedha. Also starring Saif Ali Khan in the world, the movie is the remake of the Tamil neo-noir action thriller film and is slated to release on September 30. Besides, Hrithik will also be seen sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone for the first time in Siddharth Anand’s directorial Fighter. The movie will be releasing on September 28 next year.