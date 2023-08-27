Hrithik Roshan and girlfriend Saba Azad enjoy movie date as they were spotted outside theater; WATCH

Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad are one of the hottest couples in B-town. The couple often post photos of each other on social media and drop supportive comments. They also attend various occasions together hand-in-hand. On August 27, Hrithik and Saba were spotted entering a theater in Mumbai as they headed for a movie date together.

Hrithik Roshan and girlfriend Saba Azad enjoy movie date together

A video shared on Instagram shows Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad entering a theater in Juhu, Mumbai. They decided to spend the Sunday watching a movie together. The couple was seen entering the theater hand-in-hand.

For the movie date, Hrithik wore a black tee, black hoodie, and blue denim. And, Saba opted for a casual look as she wore a white top, blue denim, and a pink jacket.

Have a look:

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as the video of Hrithik and Saba entering the theater was shared on social media, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "Hot couple." Another commented, "Looking superb together." Others were seen dropping fire and red heart emojis.

Advertisement

Speaking of Hrithik and Saba, their relationship started making headlines when the couple headed out on a dinner date in February last year. After that, Saba attended a get-together party of Hrithik’s family.

Vikram Vedha actor was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan and together they share two sons - Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The actor often shares pictures with his two lovely sons and they go on vacations too.

Meanwhile, work-wise, Hrithik Roshan will be seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film will be released in theaters on January 25, 2024. He also has War 2 starring Kiara Advani and Jr NTR in his pipeline. On the other hand, his girlfriend Saba Azad will be featured in Songs of Paradise with Soni Razdan.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan shows off his back muscles in new shirtless photo; Girlfriend Saba Azad REACTS