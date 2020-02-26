Hrithik Roshan and Karan Johar are NOT collaborating for Sourav Ganguly biopic; DEETS inside

According to the latest reports, Hrithik Roshan has not been roped in for a biopic based on Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly's life. Read further for more details.

Numerous media reports have been doing rounds since the past few days stating that has been roped in for a biopic based on the life of Sourav Ganguly, ex-captain of the Indian Cricket Team. The same reports also suggested that the movie is going to be produced by under the banner of Dharma Productions. However, this news which literally broke the internet turns out to be completely false according to an exclusive report by Filmfare.

As per the report, there is no such project which is under a pre-production stage at Dharma Productions. It also stated that this entire buzz happens to be someone’s wild imagination. This particular news is sure to disappoint many fans of the superstar. However, on the positive side, Hrithik is speculated to have signed up for some interesting projects this year. The actor garnered a lot of appreciation last year for his stellar performance in the movie War co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

While Hrithik is yet to announce his next project, numerous speculations have started buzzing all around the internet about the same. Earlier, certain reports suggested that the superstar has been roped in for the remake of the 1982 movie Satte Pe Satta. Later on, as it was exclusively reported by Pinkvilla, Hrithik staged a walkout from the movie. Well, we will have to wait for some more time to get an official confirmation on the part of the superstar regarding his next project.

