Hrithik Roshan and ladylove Saba Azad hold hands as they pose for PICS with family during Diwali celebrations

Bollywood celebrities have been sharing their Diwali moments since Sunday, November 12. The entire nation started its Diwali celebration in full swing. Now, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan shared pictures of him celebrating Diwali with his girlfriend Saba Azad and his family and extended his wishes to fans and followers.

Hrithik Roshan and girlfriend Saba Azad celebrate Diwali with family

A while ago, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram account and shared a couple of pictures with his family and girlfriend Saba Azad as they celebrated Diwali together.

In the pictures, Hrithik can be seen holding hands with Saba as he sits on a staircase. His family stood behind them. For the auspicious occasion, the 49-year-old actor donned an all-black outfit while his ladylove Saba wore a green and red lehenga.

Rakesh Roshan, Pinkie Roshan, Pashmina Roshan, and other family members can be seen in the family picture. The second snap showcased some of them including Hrithik and Saba clicking a picture on the rooftop.

Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote, "Happy Diwali beautiful people (red heart)." Take a look:

Hrithik Roshan's work front

The actor recently made an appearance in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3, reprising his role from War as Kabir. The film was released on November 12.

Pinkvilla exclusively learned about Hrithik's appearance in Tiger 3. A source revealed to us, “Aditya Chopra has set the wheel in motion for a full convergence of super spies within the YRF Spy Universe. No one knows, but along with Pathaan, Kabir will also be making an appearance in Tiger 3. A handful of people know how Adi is visualizing Kabir in Tiger 3 and this information is being kept under wraps to be only revealed on the big screen when Tiger 3 releases on November 12."

On the other hand, Hrithik is set to be seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. It will hit theaters on January 25, 2024.

