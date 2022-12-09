Hrithik Roshan and Mahira Khan spotted at Red Sea Film Festival as they indulge in candid chat; Fans REACT

Hrithik Roshan was the latest celebrity from Bollywood to attend the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He simply decked up in a grey suit paired with a white tee for his appearance. To accentuate his look, the Krrish actor wore summer yellow sunglasses. Hrithik also sent his fans into a frenzy with his impromptu dance moves as he danced on his film Kaho Naa Pyar Hai’s hit track Ek Pal Ka Jeena, which went viral on the internet.

However, the highlight of his appearance was when he was spotted with Pakistani actress Mahira Khan . The two stars were present at the closing ceremony of the Red Sea International Film Festival. They were seated next to each other and were seen indulging in candid conversation. In the photos, Mahira was seen wearing a stunning shimmery cape gown from Faraz Manan. Soon after photos of Hrithik and Mahira went viral, fans couldn't keep calm. A user said: "Two Superstars from across the border." Another user said: "When Lollywood Meets Bollywood!!!" While a third user said: "The way he's looking at her AAHHH I forgot to breathe #mahirakhan #HrithikRoshan." Another fan said: "Two superstars in one frame."

Hrithik Roshan's photos from Red Sea Film Festival

Meanwhile, Hrithik also shared dashing pictures from his photoshoot session and wrote, "#RedSeaIFF22 #FilmIsEverything #vanityfair." Soon after he shared the post, his Koi…Mil Gaya co-star Preity Zinta called him a “Hottie” in the comments section, and proud mom Pinkie Roshan commented, "Proud of you (heart emoticon). Looking Sharp," followed by a heart emoticon. Celebrity fitness trainer Kris Gethin commented, “Hot stuff - gizza kiss.”

Celebs at Red Sea Film Festival

Apart from Hrithik, many other Bollywood celebrities attended the Red Sea International Film Festival including Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor.

Hrithik Roshan's work front

On the work front, Hrithik will be seen next in Fighter, which stars Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, among others.