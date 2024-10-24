Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan's upcoming Netflix documentary The Roshans to release on War 2 star's birthday? Here's what we know

Hrithik Roshan is currently busy shooting for his YRF Spy Universe film War 2. He and his father, Rakesh Roshan, are also looking forward to the release of a special project, The Roshans. It has recently been learned that this documentary celebrating their family’s legacy is expected to drop on Netflix on Hrithik’s birthday in 2025.

According to a recent report in Bollywood Hungama, the highly anticipated documentary The Roshans is expected to release on January 10, 2025, on the special occasion of Hrithik Roshan’s birthday. Interestingly, January 2025 will also mark Hrithik’s 25 years in the industry since his debut in the film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

In 2023, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan were working on a documentary to celebrate the three-generation legacy of the Roshan family in the film industry.

A source close to the development stated, “The journey starts with Roshan Lal Nagrath, who arrived in Mumbai in 1947 and established himself as one of the most prominent music directors in the 1950s and 1960s. The legacy then continued through his sons Rakesh and Rajesh Roshan, who excelled in the fields of acting, direction, and music, and finally to his grandson Hrithik, who is now regarded as one of the biggest Bollywood superstars of today.”

The source also revealed that the documentary will follow the style of the docuseries The Romantics, which was released on Netflix in 2023. It will feature archival footage as well as interviews with various Bollywood stars who have worked with the Roshan family. The documentary is directed by Shashi Ranjan.

Earlier in 2024, Rakesh Roshan shared some pictures with Shah Rukh Khan and expressed his gratitude to the superstar for contributing to The Roshans. In the caption of his Instagram post, he wrote, "Thank you Shahrukh for your love, warmth & contribution to 'The Roshans.'"

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 is scheduled to hit the big screens during the Independence Day weekend next year. The Ayan Mukerji directorial also stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Hrithik is set to collaborate with his father, Rakesh Roshan, for Krrish 4.

