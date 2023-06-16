Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad hold each other close in new pic; Fans call them ‘perfect Jodi’

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are one of the hottest couples in Bollywood. These two never fail in setting couple goals. The lovebirds were recently seen at the wedding ceremony of Ira and Madhu Mantena making heads turn with their royal look. Today, the actress has shared pictures of her posing with BF Hrithik, and we have to admit that they indeed make for a gorgeous couple. Scroll down to check out their pictures.

Saba Azad shares pictures with Hrithik Roshan

Taking to her Instagram handle, Saba Azad shared two pictures of her and Hrithik Roshan. The actress can be seen posing wearing a bright yellow colored plain saree that she paired with a yellow blouse. She has tied her hair in a bun and wore heavy big jhumkas with a choker set. Hrithik stands next to her looking handsome as ever in an all-black attire. He is wearing a black colored kurta over black pants and a black Nehru Jacket. He holds his GF close to him in the first picture. In the next picture, we can see the lovebirds smiling as they still hold each other close. The moment Saba shared these pictures, fans could not stop showering love on them and even called them ‘perfect jodi’.

Check it out:

Hrithik Roshan's work front

Hrithik Roshan, the superstar is currently busy with the shooting of Fighter, the upcoming action film that marks his reunion with War director Siddharth Anand. Hrithik is sharing the screen with Deepika Padukone for the first time in the film, which is slated to hit the theatres in the first quarter of 2024. Later, he will return to play RAW agent Kabir in War 2. He is also set to star in the upcoming installment of the Krrish franchise, which has been titled Krrish 4.

