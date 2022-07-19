Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad in no rush to get married; Report

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad make for a stunning couple and they have been making headlines for their growing proximity these days. The couple has been dating for a while and is often seen spending time with each other. In fact, Hrithik and Saba have also been each other’s biggest cheerleaders and their social media posts are proof. Interestingly, there have been reports that the couple is planning to tie the knot soon and it did get their fans quite excited. However, as per a recent update, Hrithik and Saba are not in a rush to tie the knot anytime soon.

As per a report published in India Today, “Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are in a happy relationship. They spend a lot of time together and are also seen going on holidays. Saba is on very cordial and good terms with Sussanne and has also grown close to Hrithik's kids. However, Saba and Hrithik are in no rush to get married. They take it each day as it comes. They are enjoying their time together right now. They are figuring out if they want to get married.”

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Hrithik has some interesting movies in the pipeline. Bollywood’s Greek God will be seen sharing the screen with Saif Ali Khan for the first time in Vikram Vedha. The movie is the official Bollywood remake of the Tamil neo-noir action thriller Vikram Vedha starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The movie is slated to release on September 30 this year. Hrithik will also be seen sharing the screen with Deepika Padukone for the first time in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter which will be hitting the screens on September 28 next year.

