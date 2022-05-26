Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s first red carpet appearance rocks the internet; Fans go gaga over them

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad had recently made their first red carpet appearance of late as they arrived for Karan Johar’s 50th birthday. To note, Hrithik and Saba have been said to be dating for a while now and although they have made any official statement about their love affair, their frequent hangout and social media PDA speak volumes about their love affair. And as they walked hand in hand at KJo’s birthday bash, the netizens are going gaga over the couple.

Twinning in black

For the uninitiated, Hrithik and Saba were seen arriving together for Karan Johar’s birthday party. The couple was seen twinning in black and set the red carpet on fire with their sizzling chemistry. Bollywood’s Greek God looked dapper in his black suit while Saba looked ravishing in her black outfit. She had kept her tresses open and had completed her look with bold red coloured lipstick, a golden clutch and golden accessories. In fact, Hrithik was also seen introducing the guests to Saba and his gesture is winning the internet.

Fan reactions

As the video of the power couple slaying on the red carpet has surfaced on social media, the fans can’t stop gushing about Hrithik and Saba. One of the Instagram users took to the comment section of the post and wrote, “The way he introduced her…. Saba is such a lucky girl. God bless them” along with heart emoticons. Other social media users were also seen dropping hearts and fire emoticons. Another user also commented, “the new couple looking soo bomb together”.

Check Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's video here:

Take a look at fan reactions to Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s first red carpet appearance:

Hrithik Roshan’s work front

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Hrithik has been making the headlines for his upcoming movie Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan. The movie is the official Bollywood remake of the Tamil neo-noir action thriller film starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. Besides, he will also be seen sharing the screen space for the first time with Deepika Padukone in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter. Also starring Anil Kapoor in a key role, Fighter is slated to hit the screens on September 28 next year.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad finally make their relationship OFFICIAL as they walk hand in hand at airport; WATCH