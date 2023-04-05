Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad spotted twinning in black as the couple leaves after dinner date; Watch Video

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been garnering a lot of attention since the two opened up about their relationship. The couple who was first snapped on a date night in January last year has been spotted at several events, family get-togethers, and public places together. On several occasions, Saba Azad has spoken up about how it bothers her when individuals keep prying into their personal lives. While there have been rumours about the two tying the knot, there has been no official confirmation.

Saba Azad and Hrithik spotted twinning

Recently, a clip surfaced on the internet that shows Saba Azad looking stunning in a black strappy dress with a thigh-high split and heels, while Hrithik is seen twinning in a black tee shirt, a shirt with an open button on top, and black pants. The actor also wears a black cap. Saba was carrying a leather sling bag in brown. They were leaving a cafe and it was evident that they were returning after a dinner date.

Take a look at the video here:

Work Front

Saba is a popular musician and is part of the electronic band Madboy/Mink. Recently, the singer sang the title track of Raj and DK’s web series Farzi. Saba made her Bollywood debut with Dil Kabaddi. She was recently seen in Rocket Boys 2 in which she reprised her role of lawyer Parvana Irani.

On Hrithik’s professional front, the actor will be seen playing the lead in War 2 to be directed by Ayan Mukerji. He is currently working on Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone.

