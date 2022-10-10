Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad twin in white to attend a friend's reception; Fans REACT
Instead of going all out with their outfits, lovebirds Hrithik and Saba opted for a classier look.
Actor Hrithik Roshan has been painting the town red with his ladylove Saba Azad lately. The duo dish out major couple goals every time they get clicked in the city or indulge in social media PDA. On Sunday, the lovebirds were seen acing the twinning game in style. They were clicked attending a wedding reception of Hrithik's makeup artist. Instead of going all out with their outfits, Hrithik and Saba opted for a classier look.
Twinning and Winning
Hrithik and Saba were seen making heads turn as they reached the wedding reception venue. The Greek God of Bollywood looked dapper in a white suit styled with a beige t-shirt and matching shoes. Saba, on the other hand, opted for a white crop top and matching trousers teamed with sneakers. They were seen flashing their charming smiles as they posed for the paparazzi. The duo even posed with the newlyweds, who were also wearing color-coordinated outfits. Fans were all hearts for the couple. One of the fans commented, "Love this couple." Another fan wrote, "Super looking."
Have a look:
Recent Appearance
Hrithik and Saba recently grabbed attention after they were seen attending Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's wedding reception. Saba entered the venue in a green sharara outfit while Hrithik wore an all-black suit. Later, the actress posted pictures on Instagram. In no time, she was seen schooling a troll who trolled her and called her 'yuck'. Sharing a screenshot of the user's comment, Saba wrote, "This is Shruti apparently she loves her love but she also just follows me to share her abundant hate - there are many like her out there - don't be like Shruti - feel free to unfollow me (smiley emoticon). Incidentally, Shruti hasn't met the block button yet - they shall be well acquainted soon!!"
Work front
Hrithik was recently seen with Saif Ali Khan in Vikram Vedha. Despite rave reviews, the film hasn't managed to bring the audience to theatres. Next, the actor will be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone.
