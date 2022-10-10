Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad twin in white to attend a friend's reception; Fans REACT

Actor Hrithik Roshan has been painting the town red with his ladylove Saba Azad lately. The duo dish out major couple goals every time they get clicked in the city or indulge in social media PDA. On Sunday, the lovebirds were seen acing the twinning game in style. They were clicked attending a wedding reception of Hrithik's makeup artist. Instead of going all out with their outfits, Hrithik and Saba opted for a classier look. Twinning and Winning

Hrithik and Saba were seen making heads turn as they reached the wedding reception venue. The Greek God of Bollywood looked dapper in a white suit styled with a beige t-shirt and matching shoes. Saba, on the other hand, opted for a white crop top and matching trousers teamed with sneakers. They were seen flashing their charming smiles as they posed for the paparazzi. The duo even posed with the newlyweds, who were also wearing color-coordinated outfits. Fans were all hearts for the couple. One of the fans commented, "Love this couple." Another fan wrote, "Super looking."

Have a look:

