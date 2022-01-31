Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's friendship 'really special'; Actor kept it under wraps for months: Report.

Hrithik Roshan has kept his fans guessing over his relationship status for the last few days as he was snapped holding hands with Saba Azad while exiting a restaurant in Mumbai's suburbs. The actor has not yet commented but rumours are rife that Hrithik and Saba are the newest lovebirds in B-town.

Now, according to a latest report in Mid-Day, Hrithik has reportedly been keeping the relationship under warps for months. In fact, those who already knew about the actor dating Saba, were reportedly quite surprised by the actor's move to hold hands in public.

A source revealed to the portal that Hrithik and Saba also vacationed in Goa for a bit. "Their friendship has blossomed into something really special. Last month, the two winged their way to Goa for some quiet moments," the source revealed.

Meanwhile, ETimes also reached out to Saba Azad. When asked if she and Hrithik are dating, the actress and musician did not comment but instead said that she will call them back. "She said rather hastily, "Sorry, I am in the middle of something. I'll call you back," the quote in ETimes read.

While Saba, 30 and Hrithik, 48, have refused to comment , looks like the War actor has once more found love just like his ex-wife Sussanne Khan who is rumoured to be dating Aly Goni.

