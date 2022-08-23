Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan clicked in casuals as they arrive for 'Vikram Vedha' teaser launch; PICS

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year and fans have been eagerly waiting for the film ever since it was announced. The two actors' first look was released in February, this year, and it has already generated buzz. It also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, and Yogita Bihani. The film is the official Hindi remake of R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi's Tamil film of the same name. It is produced by T-Series and Reliance Entertainment.

As per recent reports, the makers of the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha have been planning to release a teaser of the film. Now, Hrithik, Saif, Rohit, and the directors Pushkar and Gayathri were spotted in the city today for the teaser launch of Vikram Vedha. In the photos, the Koi Mil Gaya actor is seen sporting a grey T-shirt and paired it with blue denim jeans. To complete his look, he also added a cap. The Love Aaj Kal actor, on the other hand, looked handsome as he wore a shirt and navy blue denim jeans. While Rohit donned a blue and white printed shirt.

Check out the photos:

Vikram Vedha is based on the Indian folk tale of Vikram and Betaal and follows the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster. For the unversed, husband-wife filmmaker duo of Pushkar and Gayatri, who directed the original, are also helming the Hindi remake.

Meanwhile, apart from Vikram Vedha, Saif Ali Khan will feature in Om Raut’s Adipurush alongside Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Prabhas. The film will release on 12th January 2023. Hrithik Roshan will be seen sharing the screen with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, which will be hitting the screens on September 28 next year.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha teaser to be out next week; Here's how you can watch it