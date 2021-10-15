Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha goes on floors; Shoot kicks off in UAE

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha's shooting has finally started. The shooting is going on in UAE. The film is a Hindi remake of a hit Tamil film of the same name. To note, both actors are reuniting after 19 years. They were previously seen together in 2002's Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum. The film also starred Esha Deol. Well, till now only Hrithik has started the shooting for the film. Reportedly, Saif is playing a cop role and Hrithik will be seen as a gangster.

It is worth mentioning here that Vikram Vedha was a 2017 Tamil thriller, starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The Hindi remake will be produced by Neeraj Pandey under his company Friday Filmworks in association with Reliance Entertainment and YNot Studios. In the film, Madhavan played a cop named Vikram, while Vijay played the gangster Vedha. Pushkar and Gayathri, who directed the original, will also direct the Hindi remake. The Tamil film received a huge response from the audience.

On the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in Fighter, his maiden project with Deepika Padukone.