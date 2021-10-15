Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha goes on floors; Shoot kicks off in UAE
It is worth mentioning here that Vikram Vedha was a 2017 Tamil thriller, starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The Hindi remake will be produced by Neeraj Pandey under his company Friday Filmworks in association with Reliance Entertainment and YNot Studios. In the film, Madhavan played a cop named Vikram, while Vijay played the gangster Vedha. Pushkar and Gayathri, who directed the original, will also direct the Hindi remake. The Tamil film received a huge response from the audience.
On the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in Fighter, his maiden project with Deepika Padukone.
After Bhoot Police, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Rani Mukerji and Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. He has completed the shooting of the film. He will be essaying the role of Lankesh in Om Raut's mythological film.
