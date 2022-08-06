Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha teaser to be out next week; Here's how you can watch it

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's fans have been eagerly waiting for the first glimpse of their film Vikram Vedha since it was announced. And now, it seems that their wait is all set to come to an end. As per recent reports, the makers of the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha have been planning to release a teaser of the film and from what the buzz is, it seems the glimpse of Hrithik and Saif's action avatars may be coming next week.

Vikram Vedha Teaser to be out next week

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the teaser of Vikram Vedha starring Hrithik and Saif in the lead may be played in theatres before the shows of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan. Reportedly, the teaser is not being attached to the prints of the films but will be played before the shows of the films begin in cinemas. A source told the portal, "The trailer of the film is not coming. The teaser of Vikram Vedha will be launched and it’ll be shown before the shows of Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan in cinemas." The source further added that the exhibitors were happy to accept this decision as the Hrithik and Saif starrer is quite an anticipated film of the year.

Not just this, the report also claimed that even before Vikram Vedha teaser is shown in theatres, it will be released online. A source told the portal, "Before it’ll be shown in cinemas, Vikram Vedha’s teaser will also be released online. That is expected to happen on August 9 or 10." The report claimed that since Vikram Vedha marks Hrithik's return to screens after War and there is excitement for the Hindi remake, the makers decided to unveil the teaser this way with Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan respectively.

Hrithik and Saif's Vikram Vedha's first looks were winners

When the first looks of Hrithik and Saif from Vikram Vedha were unveiled, fans went berserk. The two will be seen stepping into the shoes of Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan's roles for the Hindi remake and the excitement among fans of the original is at its peak. Directed by Pushkar–Gayathri, who also directed the original film, Vikram Vedha is all set to release this year.

