Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's FIRST song 'Alcoholia' from Vikram Vedha to release on September 13: Report
Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Vikram Vedha' is slated to release on September 30th, 2022.
Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year and fans have been eagerly waiting for the film ever since it was announced. The two will be playing the titular role and would be seen clashing with each other in this action thriller. The film is directed by the filmmaker duo of Pushkar and Gayatri, who directed the original, and are also helming the Hindi remake. It is a remake of R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi's 2017 Tamil film of the same name.
A few days back, the teaser of Vikram Vedha was unveiled and it has been receiving positive responses from social media users. The film is based on the Indian folk tale of Vikram and Betaal and follows the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster. While Saif plays a determined police officer Vikram, Hrithik plays a ruthless gangster Vedha. Now, according to a recent report in Bollywood Hungama, the makers will be releasing the first song from the film titled Alcoholia.
The source said: "As the film is quite anticipated and is the remake of R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi starrer, the next four week promotions would be in full swing. This will kick off with a trailer launch followed by the first song launch next week. Titled 'Alcoholia', the song will be unveiled on September 13, 2022." Produced by YNOT Studios, Friday Filmworks, T-Series Films, and Reliance Entertainment. Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's film, Vikram Vedha is all set to release on September 30.
Meanwhile, apart from Vikram Vedha, Saif will feature in Adipurush alongside Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Prabhas. The film will release on 12th January 2023. Hrithik will be seen sharing the screen with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in Fighter, which will be hitting the screens on September 28 next year.
