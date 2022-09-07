Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's FIRST song 'Alcoholia' from Vikram Vedha to release on September 13: Report

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year and fans have been eagerly waiting for the film ever since it was announced. The two will be playing the titular role and would be seen clashing with each other in this action thriller. The film is directed by the filmmaker duo of Pushkar and Gayatri, who directed the original, and are also helming the Hindi remake. It is a remake of R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi's 2017 Tamil film of the same name.

A few days back, the teaser of Vikram Vedha was unveiled and it has been receiving positive responses from social media users. The film is based on the Indian folk tale of Vikram and Betaal and follows the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster. While Saif plays a determined police officer Vikram, Hrithik plays a ruthless gangster Vedha. Now, according to a recent report in Bollywood Hungama, the makers will be releasing the first song from the film titled Alcoholia.