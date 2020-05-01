Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan celebrate son Hridaan's 12th birthday with a heartwarming video

From vacations to skiing trips, the video shows some super cute moments shared among Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and their sons Hrehaan and Hridaan.

and Sussanne Khan's younger son Hridaan turned 12 today and the actor's ex-wife took to Instagram to share some heartwarming moments they have shared as a family. From vacations to skiing trips, the video shows some super cute moments shared among the family. Posting the video on her Instagram account, Sussanne also had a few words for her son. She wrote, "My Ridz full of stars.. happy 12 th..You will always only be..Up and Up, my artist Son.. god bless you limitless today and forever... as you only know to give with your heart. #myridzajaan #summeroflockdown2020 #ridzfullofstars."

For the video, Sussanne chose Coldplay's famous track 'Up & Up' to play in the background as visuals played. also dropped her wishes in the comments section below. She wished, "Happy bday handsome."

Take a look at some of the photos used by Sussanne in the video:

Just before the lockdown could come into effect, Sussanne moved in with her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and their son Hrehaan and Hridaan. Hrithik had even shared a picture of Sussanne and written how thankful he was for Sussanne moving in amid these uncertain times. "This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting."

