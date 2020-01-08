Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have dinner with their folks and give major family goals; Check it out

In the picture, we can see Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan with their family are having a gala time over drinks and dinner. They all are posing towards the camera.

and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan are someone who have managed to maintain a cordial friendship despite their split. The two are often spotted going for movies and lunches together with kids and family. They have mentioned that they are great friends and want to keep it simple and normal for their kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Recently, Hrithik and Sussanne were spotted having a fun family vacation and the photos from the vacation have gone viral. And now recently another picture of the family has gone viral on social media.

In the picture, we can see Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan with their family are having a gala time over drinks and dinner. They all are posing towards the camera with the glasses in their hands and a wide smile shelling out major family goals. They all look happy while enjoying their time together. Last year, Hrithik, Sussanne and their kids had attended a concert in the city. They were also accompanied by actor Kunal Kapoor of Gold fame and his wife Naina Bachchan. The entire family looked super adorable together.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War with Tiger Shroff. The movie received a lot of appreciation and Hrithik's looks and performance was applauded by all. Currently, it looks like the actor is still on a break after a busy 2019 with back to back hit films, War and Super 30. As per reports, Hrithik might be in talks for Satte Pe Satta remake by Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty. might be the lead actress opposite Hrithik.

