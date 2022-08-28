Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan step out for Sunday lunch with Sonali Bendre, Goldie Behl and others; PICS

Hrithik Roshan is on a roll these days! After winning hearts with his performances in the 2019 release War, he is currently awaiting the release of his much-anticipated film, Vikram Vedha, starring Saif Ali Khan in the lead. He may be a super busy actor, but he makes sure to spend quality time with his close ones as he was spotted out for lunch on Sunday with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and their friends Sonali Bendra, her husband Goldie Behl, and others.

Hrithik and Sussanne maintain a very friendly relationship since their divorce and are often seen together with their kids at family events and outings. In the photos, the Super 30 actor is seen sporting an all-black outfit as he wore a round neck t-shirt and denim jeans. Sussanne, on the other hand, was seen twinning with Hrithik as she donned a crop top and jeans. Sonali kept it casual in a white floral top which she paired with pista green pants. While her husband Goldie wore powder blue jeans and white pants. They even posed for a group picture after their lunch.

Check out the PICS:

On the personal front, Hrithik is currently dating Saba Azad, while Sussanne is in a relationship with Arslan Goni. Meanwhile, talking about Hrithik's Vikram Vedha, it is produced by YNOT Studios, Friday Filmworks, T-Series Films, and Reliance Entertainment, it is a remake of R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi's 2017 Tamil film of the same name. The film is directed by the filmmaker duo of Pushkar and Gayatri, who directed the original, and are also helming the Hindi remake. The film also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi.

Apart from this, Hrithik will feature next in Siddharth Anand's Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. It will be released on September 28, 2023.

