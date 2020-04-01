Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff look engrossed while filming Jai Jai Shiv Shankar from War; Check out BTS pics

was last seen in the 2019 film War which was directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films. The movie also starring Tiger Shroff received positive reviews from the critics as well as the audiences. Tiger and Hrithik's performance in the film was applauded a lot. Tiger and Hrithik both are amazing dancers. Tiger has time and again showed his love for dance through his Instagram posts and looks up to Hrithik as an inspiration.

While in the movie, this one song Jai Jai Shiv Shankar was a treat for all Hrithik and Tiger fans as it was the first time that everyone got to see these two amazing dancers groove together. Recently, we came across some BTS pictures of Hrithik and Tiger with choreographer Bosco Martis while shooting for the song. In the pics, we can see Tiger and Hrithik are taking tips from the choreographer and are having a good time while shooting for the song.

Meanwhile, talking about the current situation in the country, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, everyone is home quarantined. Bollywood celebrities are using this period to do their best. While Hrithik is having a gala time with his kids and ex-wife Sussanne Khan and is also trying to learn piano, Tiger, who loves to workout, has been sharing some workout videos and also some throwback pictures on his social media account. Celebrities have also been urging people to stay home during this crucial time and be safe. They have also been donating to the PM CARES and CM Relief Fund for the daily wage earners who have been affected due to the Coronavirus lockdown.