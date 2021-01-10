Hrithik Roshan announces his next film ‘Fighter’ with Deepika Padukone; To release in September 2022
The Greek god of Bollywood Hrithik Roshan has given a very sweet surprise to his fans on his birthday. The actor has announced his next film titled Fighter and Deepika Padukone will be the lead actress in the film. Fans have been waiting for them to see together on the screen for a very long time and finally, they will get to see them. Both were playing guessing games for a very long time with fans. The film is being directed by Siddharth Anand and will be releasing next year on 30th September 2022.
Taking it to his official Twitter handle, Hrithik shared a glimpse of his upcoming film and wrote, “Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as #Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone. All buckled up for this #SiddharthAnand joyride.” In a small video, we can hear Hrithik's voice in the background. Soon after Hrithik shared the poster, fans started commenting and showering love on his post. It was a long wait for fans but it will soon be true.
Apart from this Hrithik also shared the video on his Instagram handle. The actor is enjoying his birthday today and he has turned 47 years.
Check the tweet here
Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as #Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone. All buckled up for this #SiddharthAnand joyride. pic.twitter.com/gaqv53xbO9
— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 10, 2021
On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in War which was a blockbuster at the box office. Deepika Padukone is also busy shooting two films. She is currently shooting for Shakun Batra’s untitled film and will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Pathan’. Deepika has also signed an epic saga co-starring Prabhas.
Anonymous 48 minutes ago
YaYYY!! Finally it happened!! You both gonna rock!! Cheers!
Anonymous 49 minutes ago
in this pic surely deepika had maal....look at her eyes,..since 2017 shes had these eyes
Anonymous 53 minutes ago
EXCITED FOR THIS 1
Anonymous 55 minutes ago
7th upcoming film of Deepika Padukone
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Finally.. #HriPika
Anonymous 1 hour ago
YASSSSSSSS
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Wooohoooo