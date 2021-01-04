Hrithik Roshan announces his return to the sets leaving fans excited for his new project; See PHOTO

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the movies Super 30 and War that were released in 2019. Meanwhile, check out his latest Instagram post.

2021 is here and the curious Bollywood buffs are already excited for the movies that will be rolled out this year. While many of the actors have already announced their upcoming projects or working on them, a few of them have remained tight-lipped and waiting for the correct time to make the revelations. One of them is who has kept the fans in the dark about his upcoming ventures thereby making them eagerly wait for the same.

But now, there’s some good news for all his fans. That is because the War actor has announced his return to the sets through the medium of an Instagram post. Not only that but Hrithik has also shared an intriguing picture of himself along with the same that is sure to leave everyone excited about his upcoming project. The actor is wearing a black t-shirt teamed up with a blue jacket and there is no denying the fact that he looks dapper here.

Check out the post below:

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan gave two back-to-back hits in 2019 namely War and Super 30. He was cast alongside Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in War that was directed by Ahmed Khan. Apart from that, the actor featured alongside Mrunal Thakur in Super 30 that also went on to become a blockbuster hit. His never-before-seen avatar in the movie won hearts in no time. Earlier, there were speculations about Hrithik and Deepika featuring in the adaptation of Mahabharata but no official confirmation has been made about the same.

