Hrithik Roshan announces Vikram Vedha wrap: Becoming Vedha wouldn't have been possible without Saif as Vikram

Hrithik Roshan is an actor who doesn’t miss out on a chance to surprise his audience. After winning hearts with his impressive performances in movies like Krrish, War, Jodhaa Akbar, Kaabil, etc, Hrithik created a massive buzz after he was roped in the Bollywood remake of Tamil neo-noir action thriller Vikram Vedha. The movie will feature Hrithik as Vedha while Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing the role of Vikram. As Hrithik has been dropping intriguing glimpses of Vedha on social media, he has made the headlines today as he announced the wrap of Vikram Vedha.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik Roshan shared pics from the sets wherein he was posing with directors Gayatri and Pushkar. The pic also had Saif Ali Khan posing happily with Hrithik, Gayatri and Pushkar. In the caption, the War actor was all praises for the team and said it wouldn’t have been possible for him to become Vedha without the presence of Saif as Vikram. “For me, this journey has been as frightful and as delightful as a skydive. Using Vedha as an opportunity of letting go, aligning with what is, finding joy in being less than, and being wrong, has felt refreshingly new for me. It’s been a journey of remoulding, rewiring and trusting. Time and my audience will tell if my instincts were in the right place or not,” he added.

Hrithik further mentioned, “As we called it a wrap on set, my mind is flooded with all the happy memories, testing times, action, thrill and hard work we all have put into Vikram Vedha. Doing a little excited-nervous dance in my head today.. As we inch closer to our release date.”

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan’s post for Vikram Vedha:

To note, Vikram Vedha will mark Hrithik’s first collaboration with Saif and the makers had unveiled their respective first look earlier this year which received a massive appreciation from the audience. Vikram Vedha will be hitting the screens on September 30 this year.

