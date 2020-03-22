Hrithik Roshan appeals public to avoid traveling in train

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, actor Hrithik Roshan has appealed to the public to avoid travelling-- especially by train.

Retweeting Ministry of Railways' tweet, Hrithik wrote: "It is seen that many people are still using the train and railway station. I would like to request people not to do this. Don't travel by train right now unless absolutely necessary."

"Do not put yourself and your co-passengers at risk. The government is taking proactive steps. Support them," he further said.

ऐसा देखा जा रहा है कि बहुत से लोग अभी भी ट्रेन और स्टेशन का इस्तेमाल कर रहे है। मैं लोगों से request करना चाहूंगा कि ऐसा न करें।। जब तक बिल्कुल ज़रूरी न हो अभी ट्रैन से सफ़र न करें। अपने आपको और अपने सह-यात्रियों को ख़तरे में न डाले। सरकार pro-active कदम उठा रही है।उनका साथ दें। https://t.co/6celT62fvG — (@iHrithik) March 21, 2020

On March 21, the Ministry of Railways shared that it has "found some cases of coronavirus infected passengers in trains which makes train travel risky".

