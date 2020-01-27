Hrithik Roshan applauds Indian Women's Hockey Team captain Rani Rampal on receiving the Padma Shri Award

Rani Rampal is currently the Captain for the Indian Women's Hockey Team and in 2020, the Government of India honoured her with the Padma Shri.

2019 seemed to be a good year for Hrithik as he managed to entertain his fans in two back to back films, Super 30 and War. Both the films were different and loved by the audiences. Hrithik's acting in the film was praised a lot. Recently, Hrithik completed 20 years in Bollywood and the actor expressed his gratitude to his team with a wonderful post. He wrote, “I can see far cause I stand on the shoulders of GIANTS. .Each one a superstar! Thank you for putting the extra in my ordinary Best team ever.”

Hrithik, who is quite active on social media, recently congratulated Indian Women's Hockey team captain Rani Rampal for being awarded the Padma Shri honor. He tweeted, "Congratulations @imranirampal for being awarded the Padma Shri honor and representing India at the World Games Athlete of the Year. You have been a fighter and an inspiration to thousands. Thank you for giving me an opportunity to contribute. Makes me proud. Here is a big shoutout to my friends and fans . I have voted, have you? Link: http://bit.ly/35TD4bM."

Congratulations @imranirampal for being awarded the Padma Shri honor and representing India at the World Games Athlete of the Year. You have been a fighter and an inspiration to thousands. Thank you for giving me an opportunity to contribute. Makes me proud. 1/2 https://t.co/ixUgONWRBL — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 26, 2020

Here is a big shoutout to my friends and fans . I have voted, have you? Link: https://t.co/nzeNOJftde 2/2 https://t.co/ixUgONWRBL — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 26, 2020

For the uninitiated, Rani Rampal is an Indian field hockey player. At the age of 15, she was the youngest player in the national team which participated in the 2010 World Cup. She has played 212 international matches and scored 134 goals. She is currently the Captain of the Indian Women's Hockey Team.

Talking about Hrithik, on the work front, as per reports, the actor was in talks for Satte Pe Satta remake with Farah Khan. However, nothing was confirmed about the same. There are also reports of being a part of this project.

