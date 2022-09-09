Hrithik Roshan arrives at Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra's screening with Hrehaan, Hridhaan; PICS

Hrithik Roshan is amongst the most popular star in the Bollywood industry and enjoys a massive fan following owing to his acting chops and charming personality. Along with this, the actor continues to inspire people with his parenting goals and this time was no different. He is often seen spending time with his kids and today it was movie time for the Roshan clan. Today, Hrithik arrived for the special screening of the film Brahmastra in Mumbai along with his kids, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan.

Hrithik never fails to from making fashion statements even while wearing casuals and today was no exception. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor opted to wear a grey coloured shirt with an olive green sweat jacket with a pair of light blue jeans. His children were also in the spotlight as they walked behind their father. While one chose to wear a black T-shirt, the other chose to wear a white coloured T-shirt along with comfortable jeans.