Hrithik Roshan arrives at Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra's screening with Hrehaan, Hridhaan; PICS
Hrithik Roshan along with his kids Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan arrived for the screening of Brahmastra.
Hrithik Roshan is amongst the most popular star in the Bollywood industry and enjoys a massive fan following owing to his acting chops and charming personality. Along with this, the actor continues to inspire people with his parenting goals and this time was no different. He is often seen spending time with his kids and today it was movie time for the Roshan clan. Today, Hrithik arrived for the special screening of the film Brahmastra in Mumbai along with his kids, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan.
Hrithik never fails to from making fashion statements even while wearing casuals and today was no exception. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor opted to wear a grey coloured shirt with an olive green sweat jacket with a pair of light blue jeans. His children were also in the spotlight as they walked behind their father. While one chose to wear a black T-shirt, the other chose to wear a white coloured T-shirt along with comfortable jeans.
For the unversed, Hrithik Roshan’s father Rakesh Roshan shared a great bond with Ranbir Kapoor’s father Rishi Kapoor. They both were known to be best buddies of each other. Keeping the momentum of the long-lived friendship between the veteran celebrities, Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor also share cordial ties with each other.
About Brahmastra
Brahmastra marks the first film of the Astra universe produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It focuses on Ranbir Kapoor's character Shiva, possessing the power of fire. The film also features his wife Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. It has hit the theatres today.
On the professional front, Roshan will next star in Vikram Vedha, along with Saif Ali Khan. This film is a remake of the Tamil film of the same name. Hrithik Roshan will also star in Siddharth Anand's action film Fighter, with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.
Speaking about his personal life, Hrithik married his long-time friend Sussanne Khan in December 2000. However, owing to certain differences, the two decided to part ways in 2014. The couple has two sons, namely Hrehaan and Hridhaan.
