Hrithik Roshan asks Deepika Padukone to keep 'double celebration' secret as she drops more hints about film

On Hrithik Roshan's birthday, Deepika Padukone replied to her own tweet and hinted at a 'double celebration'. Check it out below.

sent the rumor mill buzzing earlier this week when she replied to 's birthday wish. The 'War' actor had wished her in a tweet which read, "Happy Birthday my dear @deepikapadukone! Keep shining and dazzling the world like only you do. Best wishes, always." To this, Deepika thanked the actor, but also hinted that they might come together for a project.Â

Deepika's reply read, "Thank You so much HR! Now for another big celebration coming up in a couple of days...! @iHrithik." While Deepika may have meant the actor's 47th birthday which he celebrates today, fans immediately began speculating if the actress was hinting at a film collaboration.Â

Now, on Hrithik's birthday, Deepika replied to her own tweet thanking HrithikÂ and tweeted, "Err....or Two!? #double #celebration." This tweet definitely sent fans into a tizzy as the actress may have just added more fuel to the fire. To this, birthday boy Hrithik also replied with a emoji and asked DP to keep it a secret.Â

Check out Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Twitter banter:Â

Thank You so much HR! Now for another big celebration coming up in a couple of days...!@iHrithik https://t.co/oD2belXkVi â€” Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 7, 2021

Rumours are rife that Deepika and Hrithik may announce their upcoming film on the actor's 47th birthday. As per reports, the film is an action flick and will be helmed by Hrithik's War director Siddharth Anand. In fact, the director's presence at Deepika's birthday party further fueled speculations.Â

Do you think Deepika and Hrithik will make a great onscreen pair? Let us know in the comments below.Â

ALSO READ:Â Hrithik Roshan aka 'Rye' gets a heartfelt birthday wish from ex wife Sussanne Khan: Best dad in the world

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×