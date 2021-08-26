Hrithik Roshan asks fans what's on his mind as his 'Thursday Thoughts'; Can you guess it from his hint?

Actor has been in the headlines lately owing to his recent photoshoot pictures that gave fans a glimpse of his dapper avatar. However, on Thursday, the actor began a thoughtful note as he dropped a glimpse of it on social media with a special video. With the video, Hrithik wanted his fans to guess what was on his mind and well, the post clearly gave away the answer. Kicking off his Thursday, Hrithik seemed to have 'food' on his mind and he proved it with his post.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Hrithik shared a special GIF video from one of his films. In the video, the dapper actor is seen chasing bad guys. However, he stops on seeing a sweet shop with yummy treats. With it, Hrithik asked fans to guess what was going on his mind on Thursday. Sharing the special GIF, the actor wrote, "Guess what’s on my mind #ThursdayThoughts." Knowing how fit the Fighter actor is, fans were left wondering about his post.

Take a look:

As soon as Hrithik shared the post, fans began dropping comments. A fan wrote, "Run on or eat? Imagine the smell and taste of food, which means that you still have to eat. Actually, I know what you're thinking... of course, about work. Smiling face with smiling eyes Have a good day!" Another wrote, "Samosa, Burger, pizza,Misti doi, Gulab jamun,Icecream, Halwa, Biriyani sab ek saath khane ka plan on thrusday uss ke baad weekend pe exercise Aisa kuch?"

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in WAR with Tiger Shroff. Now, he will be seen Fighter with . The film is directed by WAR director Siddharth Anand. It will be releasing in 2023. Besides this, Hrithik reportedly is a part of Vikram Vedha remake with .

