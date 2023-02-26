Hrithik Roshan asks Mohsin Khan’s nephew to give him fist bump; What happens next is too adorable to miss
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohsin Khan visited Hrithik Roshan at his home with his sister and nephew. The actor shared his fanboy moment on Instagram.
Mohsin Khan is remembered for playing Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and the show brought him overnight fame. His performance won over the audience and he became one of the most popular actors in the telly world. Recently, he was seen having a fanboy moment as he went to Hrithik Roshan’s house for a fun meet-up with his sister, Zeba Khan, and her son Mikhail Ahmed. Mohsin took to Instagram to share some photos from the meet.
In the photos shared by the actor, Mohsin was seen sporting a complete denim look and holding his nephew in his arms. Hrithik looked cool in complete black from head to toe, comfy joggers, and a tee with an HRX cap. Mohsin shared the photos with the caption, “An honor to meet with This Beautiful Human One of d Biggest Actors and d Best Looking Guy in d World. Thankyou for Welcoming us into your gorgeous home.”
Take a look at the pictures here:
Mohsin Khan’s industry friends were impressed with the actor meeting Hrithik and commented on the post. Zeba’s husband, Sajjad Khan who missed out on the opportunity commented, “Mera Bina Hrithik se Milna is NOT FUNNY.” Mohena Kumari wrote “So nice!”, and Eisha Singh commented “Fantastic”.
Hrithik’s video with Mohsin’s nephew
While fans shared their excitement and love for seeing Mohsin Khan with Hritihik, another video that caught everyone’s attention is Hrithik asking Mikhail to give him a fist bump and high five. The video uploaded from Mohsin’s nephew, Mikhail’s account showed him in the arms of Mohsin. The video featured Zeba telling Mikhail to give a 'flying kiss' making Hrithik say, "Look at that." Hrithik also asked Mikhail to give him a high five and a fist bump, but the kid looked away. Hrithik said, "No? Okay. Next time." The video ended with Hrithik saying, "Nice to meet you guys." The caption for the post reads, "Happy day with Hrithik Roshan."
Mohsin Khan’s work
After exiting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mohsin starred in numerous music videos. He had reunited with his Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata co-star Shivangi Joshi for the music video Teri Ada. He then joined hands with Aneri Vajani for a music video titled 'Aashiq Hoon'. Mohsin also collaborated with actress Smriti Kalra for a romantic music video titled 'Dheere Dheere Tumse Pyaar Hogaya' which was released on 14 Jul 2022.
