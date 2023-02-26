Hrithik Roshan asks Mohsin Khan’s nephew to give him fist bump; What happens next is too adorable to miss

Mohsin Khan is remembered for playing Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and the show brought him overnight fame. His performance won over the audience and he became one of the most popular actors in the telly world. Recently, he was seen having a fanboy moment as he went to Hrithik Roshan’s house for a fun meet-up with his sister, Zeba Khan, and her son Mikhail Ahmed. Mohsin took to Instagram to share some photos from the meet.

In the photos shared by the actor, Mohsin was seen sporting a complete denim look and holding his nephew in his arms. Hrithik looked cool in complete black from head to toe, comfy joggers, and a tee with an HRX cap. Mohsin shared the photos with the caption, “An honor to meet with This Beautiful Human One of d Biggest Actors and d Best Looking Guy in d World. Thankyou for Welcoming us into your gorgeous home.”