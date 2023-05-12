Hrithik Roshan asks netizens if his 'whacko' character in Vikram Vedha worked; Saba Azad, mom Pinkie REACT

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan. After a long wait, the film was finally released digitally today and Hrithik informed his fans about the same on social media. Though the film couldn't perform well at the box office, but Hrithik and Saif's performances were highly loved by the audience. On Thursday night, Hrithik shared a glimpse of his character Vedha and asked his fans if his experiment in the film worked.

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha releases online

Hrithik, in his post, said that playing the role of Vedha was a ‘bit whacko’ for him. His post read, "Really eager for you all to watch #VikramVedha! I tried doing something in this one which was a bit whacko for me :) I wonder if it has worked. YOU tell me ! Also by the way , you can watch the digital premier absolutely FREE ! Which I think is amazing , well done @officialjiocinema for making this happen !!" Have a look:

Soon after he shared the post, his ladylove Saba Azad commented, "Yeahhhhhh." His mom Pinkie Roshan wrote, "Dear son, it was one of your best and finest performances. I’m SO PROUD of you and so glad you chose to do this film…A true and dedicated actor YOU ARE!!!! An actor needs to satiate his potential just like food for your soul. Surrender your potential and do more stuff that satisfies your soul. Love you for all that YOU ARE and More. Love!!Mama." Zoya Akhtar dropped a red heart emoji. Even fans were seen praising him for his classy act. A fan wrote, "It was one of the finest performances after Guzaarish." Another fan wrote, "Thank you sir !! We were waiting for it. Still can't vibe on that Bgm the way we enjoyed in theatre."

Vikram Vedha was a remake of the Tamil film with the same title, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Both films are directed by Pushkar and Gayatri.

Work front

Next, Hrithik will be seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover. The film is slated to hit theatres in January 2024.

