Hrithik Roshan is in awe of Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior; Calls it an incredible movie

As Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has emerged as a box office winner, Hrithik Roshan recently shared his views on the much talked about historical drama.

It’s been over a month since had come up with his 100th release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The movie opened to rave reviews from the audience and critics alike and despite facing a box office clash with starrer Chhapaak, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior managed to emerge as the box office winner. And while the historical drama has raked in great numbers at the ticket windows, it has found a fan in Bollywood actor who seems to be completely bowled over by this Ajay starrer.

The War star took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share his views on Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and was all praises for the movie. In his tweet, Hrithik mentioned that he was bowled over by Ajay, Kajol and ’s performance in the historical drama. Calling Tanhaji an incredible movie, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor also lauded the massive effort of the entire team for making the Om Raut directorial. “Just watched #Tanhaji what an incredible movie. Best action ever. @ajaydevgn and Kajol take a bow! Saif is just brilliant. Entire cast/crew needs an applause for this massive effort! @Officialneha u were superb. What a film,” Hrithik tweeted.

Just watched #Tanhaji what an incredible movie . Best action ever. @ajaydevgn and Kajol take a bow ! Saif is just brilliant . Entire cast/crew needs an applause for this massive effort! @Officialneha u were superb. What a film — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 18, 2020

Soon, Ajay Devgn responded to Hrithik’s praises and expressed his gratitude towards him for the same. He also emphasised while the entire team was extensively involved in the making of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, he is delighted that Hrithik liked the movie. “Thank you Hrithik for your appreciation. All of us at ADFF were passionately involved with Tanhaji. I’m glad you enjoyed it,” he added.

Thank you Hrithik for your appreciation. All of us at ADFF were passionately involved with Tanhaji. I’m glad you enjoyed it https://t.co/E60vutuytf — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 19, 2020

For the uninitiated, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is based on the life of legendary Maratha Warrior Tanhaji Malusare. The movie also marked Ajay onscreen reunion with wife Kajol after a decade. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has managed to rake in over Rs. 260 crores so far.

Credits :Twitter

Read More