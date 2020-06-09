Hrithik Roshan is in awe of Katrina Kaif’s mermaid avatar as she enjoys diving with whales

Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif share a friendly equation as they have worked in films together. Recently, when Katrina dropped a video of diving in the sea, Hrithik could not help but react to it.

If there are two stars in Bollywood, who's on screen chemistry in their past films was loved and fans wanted to see more of them in movies, it is and . The two stars worked together in Bang Bang and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and their chemistry on screen impressed fans. Besides, seeing their dance moves left fans in complete awe of the two. Katrina and Hrithik share a friendly equation with each other and often comment on social media posts.

A day back, when Katrina shared a stunning video of sea diving with the whales on the occasion of World Oceans Day, Hrithik could not help but be in awe of the star’s mermaid avatar. In the video, Katrina is seen clad in white swimwear as she dives in the sea and swims with the whales. Katrina had captioned the video as, “#tb to A beautiful day in the ocean with my most incredible friend.” Seeing the video, Hrithik reacted to it in the comment section.

Also read|Katrina Kaif shares a throwback video from her dive in the ocean and it is sure to leave you mesmerised; WATCH

Hrithik wrote, “Very Cool,” as he liked Katrina’s sea diving avatar with the whales. Even Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara director Zoya Akhtar reacted to Katrina’s video and was in awe of her. Amid the lockdown, Katrina has been spending time at home with her sister Isabelle Kaif and often shares throwback photos on social media as a treat for fans.

Here is Hrithik’s reaction to Katrina’s video:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Hrithik too was staying at home with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The actor had been doing his bit to help those whose lives had been affected by the COVID 19 lockdown. On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in War with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. He hasn’t yet announced his next project.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×