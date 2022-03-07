Hrithik Roshan is in awe of rumoured ladylove Saba Azad yet again; REACTS to her latest photoshoot

Rumoured couple Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been making headlines ever since they were spotted leaving a restaurant together in February. A few hours back today, Hrithik commented on Saba’s latest photoshoot, which she shared on her Instagram space.

ALately, Hrithik and Saba have been interacting a lot on social media. Speaking of which, a few hours back today, Hrithik commented on Saba’s latest Instagram post, where the actress was seen dressed as the iconic Audrey Hepburn. Sharing the pictures, Saba wrote, “You may call me Miss Hepburn Azad!!” Yes I was born in the wrong decade, indeed I will time travel when they figure it out!!”

Saba’s picture received a lot of likes and comments from friends and fans in no time. Among others, was a reaction from Hrithik as well. The actor wrote, “Timeless” followed by a raised hands emoji.

Check it out:

Yesterday, Saba, who is not only an actress, but also a musician, posted a video of her singing a Bangla song from the classic Satyajit Ray film ‘Goopy Gyne Baagha Byne’. Hrithik, who was mesmerized with Saba, commented, “You are an extraordinary human”, to which Saba replied, “@hrithikroshan and you’re are the kindest”. These social media interactions only add to the ongoing speculations about them dating.

On the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. He also has Fighter with Deepika Padukone in the pipeline.

Saba, on the other hand, was recently seen in the critically acclaimed series Rocket Boys, where she essayed the role of Parwana Irani, the love-interest of scientist Homi Bhabha.

