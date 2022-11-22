Hrithik Roshan awestruck by girlfriend Saba Azad's latest pictures

Actor Hrithik Roshan , who was last seen in Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan, is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film, Fighter in Assam. The team recently jetted off to start shooting for the aerial action thriller. The film will mark his first collaboration with Deepika Padukone . Meanwhile, Hrithik might be away from his lady love Saba Azad but he made sure to make her feel special. He was seen dropping a lovely comment on her latest pictures.

Earlier today, Saba took to Instagram and shared stylish pictures of herself. In the pictures, she is seen sporting a netted black crop with white trousers. She opted for bold red lips and black formal shoes. Along with the pictures, she wrote, “You talkin to me???” Have a look:

Soon after she shared the pictures, Hrithik was quick to drop a comment on it. He was awestruck by her beauty as he commented, “Woah” followed by a red heart emoji. Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan also wrote, ‘Fab’.

Hrithik Roshan rubbishes moving in rumours with Saba Azad

Recently, it was reported that Hrithik and Saba are taking their relationship to next level and moving in together in a swanky apartment. However, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the reports are untrue. In no time, Hrithik too denied the reports as he tweeted, “There is no truth to this. As a public figure, I understand I'll be under the lens of curiosity, but it's best if we keep misinformation away, especially in our reportage, which is a responsible job.”

Earlier, a source told Pinkvilla, “There’s no truth to the stories of Hrithik & Saba moving in together. They are in a happy place now and this is definitely not on their minds. They are both currently busy focusing on their respective work commitments. While Saba is working on Rocket Boys 2 & Front Page, Hrithik is shooting for Fighter in Assam.”