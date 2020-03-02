Hrithik Roshan basks in the glow of sunlight while clicking a selfie; Check out the PHOTO

Hrithik Roshan is currently enjoying his vacation in Dubai. The War actor has now shared a selfie on his Instagram handle. Take a look at the same.

has been ruling the hearts of the Indian audience for almost two decades and continues to do so even now. The handsome hunk who is blessed with good looks resembling a Greek God can make anyone go weak on their knees and there is no second doubt about it. Moreover, Hrithik’s amazing performances in his movies are worth applauding and the characters which he plays are always unique that remain in the minds of people for a longer period.

The Super 30 actor is currently holidaying in the exotic locale of Dubai. He is also keeping his closed ones and fans updated with whatever is happening there through his social media handle. As we speak of this, Hrithik has added yet another picture on his Instagram handle a little while back. The War actor is seen basking in the glow of the sunlight as he clicks a selfie while striking the perfect pose in front of the camera.

Check out the picture below:

The actor is seen sporting his signature cap as usual while clicking the picture. He has captioned the picture in this manner, “Black n white n grey. #signofthetimes #stayreal #tao #cantwwaittogrowup #happytakeswork #sundayselfie.” On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the movie War co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. The actor was applauded by the audiences and film critics for his stellar performance in War. As of now, Hrithik has not announced his next project. If rumors are to be believed, the actor will be venturing into Hollywood soon.

(ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan: After Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, the War actor to venture into Hollywood soon?)

Credits :Instagram

Read More