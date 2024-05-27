Hrithik Roshan beams with pride, poses with ex-wife Sussane Khan, son Hrehaan at his graduation ceremony; Watch

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan’s son Hrehaan Roshan marks a momentous occasion in his life as he recently graduated from the school. To commemorate this milestone, the proud mother offered several glimpses from the special ceremony. Being loving parents, Sussanne and Hrithik attended the event and turned into the biggest cheerleaders for their son.

Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan attend their son Hrehaan Roshan's graduation ceremony

Today, on May 27, a while back, Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife, Sussanne Khan took to her Instagram and uploaded a heart-warming video from the graduation ceremony of their son, Hrehaan Roshan. ‘Where do we go nobody knows… but I gotta say I am on my way.. ‘ Congratulations my Son.. you are the epitome of grace and strength. I learn from you every day… So proud to be your mama.. @hrehaanroshan_01 This is the beginning to the best days of your Life,” read the caption alongside the post.

She also added a hundred points, a nazar amulet, eye-holding tear, sparkle, and palms up together emojis. Coldplay’s God Put A Smile Upon Your Face was also added in the background of the video.

Take a look:

The video begins with an endearing photo as Sussanne wrapped an arm around her son and the mother-son duo posed for a happy click. Up next was a video featuring the star-kid taking part in the graduation ceremony. Interestingly, the video also captured an endearing moment of the brothers as Hreehan hugged his younger brother Hreedan before going up the stage.

The next couple of pictures featured Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan beaming with pride alongside their son while he donned academic regalia, followed by another heart-warming family photo. The video also gave a closer look at a scrumptious cake going by the theme of the graduation celebrations.

“Darling Ray Congratulations This is the best years of your life…Carpediem (accompanied by three red-heart emojis) So Proud of you!!!,” read the text on the cake. The video ended with the iconic gesture on the graduation as students threw their caps in the air.

Congratulatory messages pour in

Bollywood celebs including Raveena Tandon, Abhishek Kapoor, and Sussanee’s beau Arslan Goni among others dropped congratulatory messages in the comments section.

On the work front, HR was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone.

