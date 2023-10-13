Hrithik Roshan beats Mumbai traffic by travelling in metro to reach shoot location; GF Saba Azad reacts-PICS

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood, and his fan following is massive. The actor loves sharing updates about his upcoming projects on Instagram. He also often uses the social media platform to share glimpses of his personal life. On Friday, Hrithik Roshan left his fans pleasantly surprised as he ditched his swanky ride to travel in the Mumbai metro. The actor shared about his experience on Instagram and also posted a series of pictures. His ladylove Saba Azad has now reacted to the post.

Hrithik Roshan travels in the Mumbai Metro

Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram to share several pictures and a few videos that showed him traveling in the Mumbai metro. He is seen in a casual look and opted for a black t-shirt with a pair of denim and a baseball cap. In his caption, the Fighter star wrote that he had a great experience traveling in the metro. He beat the Mumbai traffic, as well as the heat, and reached his shoot location on time. In the pictures, Hrithik can be seen posing with a number of fans.

"Took the metro to work today.Met some really sweet n kind folks. Sharing with you the love they gave me. The experience was spectacular. Beat the heat + the traffic. Saved my back for the action shoot I’m going for," he wrote. Check out the post below.

Saba Azad reacts as Hrithik Roshan travels in Mumbai metro

As soon as Hrithik dropped the post on Instagram, his girlfriend Saba Azad dropped a sweet comment that read, "Love," along with a smiley and heart emoji. Check it out!

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan returned to Mumbai from Italy just a few days ago. Hrithik and Deepika Padukone were in Italy, shooting for two songs from their upcoming film Fighter. While in Italy, a number of pictures of Hrithik and Deepika posing with their team members went viral on social media.

Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, and is helmed by Siddharth Anand. The film will be released in theatres on 25th January, 2024.

