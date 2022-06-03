Hrithik Roshan becomes a cheerleader for ex-wife Sussanne Khan in latest post: You are a superstar

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan might have ended their marriage and parted ways but the two are definitely friendship goals. They keep cheering for each other and for each other’s families too. From time to time, Sussanne has appreciated Hrithik for being the best father for their kids and the actor too also praised his former wife. Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, Hrithik shared an appreciation post for his former wife.

Taking to the stories section of Instagram, Hrithik shared a photo of Sussanne. While sharing the post, the actor wrote, "So so proud of Sussanne! You are a superstar." Nonetheless to say, they are purely friendship goals. For those unaware, Hrithik and Sussanne have two kids together - Hridhaan and Hrehaan and they are co-parenting their sons.

See Hrithik's post for Sussanne here:

Earlier, Hrithik made headlines as he made his first-ever public appearance on the red carpet with his ladylove Saba Azad during filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. The couple twinned in black and set the red carpet on fire with their sizzling chemistry. In fact, Hrithik was also seen introducing the guests to Saba during the event. Meanwhile, Saba and Sussanne too share rocking chemistry and often praise each other on social media.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Hrithik has been making the headlines for his upcoming movie Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan. The movie is the official Bollywood remake of the Tamil neo-noir action thriller film starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. Besides, he will also be seen sharing the screen space for the first time with Deepika Padukone in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter. Also starring Anil Kapoor in a key role, Fighter is slated to hit the screens on September 28 next year.

