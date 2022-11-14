Hrithik Roshan begins shooting for Fighter in style; Fans are overjoyed

Hrithik Roshan, who is often seen making his fans go gaga over his dapper looks, is all set to collaborate with Deepika Padukone for the upcoming film, Fighter. The Siddharth Anand directorial will mark their first collaboration. The audience is eagerly waiting to watch Hrithik and Deepika together on the big screen. After teasing fans with the first look posters, Hrithik, on Monday, jetted off to Assam to start shooting for the aerial action thriller.

The official handle of the production house took to Instagram and shared a picture of Hrithik and director Siddharth Anand. In the picture, the actor-director duo is seen standing next to a private plane as they pose for a picture. Hrithik is seen sporting an all-black outfit while the director has opted for a hoodie and jeans. They captioned the picture as, “And it begins…#Fighter.” Have a look:

Fans were extremely happy to see the picture. They couldn't stop gushing over Hrithik. Expressing excitement, one of the fans wrote, "Fighter will rock." Another fan commented, "Wow wow Soo soo Much Excited For #Fighter."

Fighter shoot details

According to Mid-day, the team will be there in Assam for a 10-day schedule. Hrithik will be joined by Deepika and Anil Kapoor directly at the Air Force station as it has been chosen for the shoot. Before jetting off for the shoot, Hrithik intensely prepped for his role along with his trainer. The report also suggests that they will wrap the first schedule by November end but. But they won’t resume shooting till 2023 as Pathaan is up for release. Deepika and Siddharth will be busy promoting the film with Shah Rukh Khan. Once Pathaan hits theatres, they will return to Fighter.

Fighter release date

Earlier, the film was slated to release in theatres in 2023. But recently, the makers changed the release plan and announced the new date. Now it will release on 25th January 2024.

Pathaan release

Meanwhile, Pathaan will mark Shah Rukh's comeback after five long years. He was last seen in Zero which was a box-office dud. Pathaan will mark his and John Abraham's first collaboration. The film is slated to release on 25th January 2023.