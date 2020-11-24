Hrithik Roshan & Bipasha Basu celebrate 14 years of Dhoom 2; Latter recalls experience of playing Shonali Bose

As Dhoom 2 completes 14 years of release, Hrithik Roshan and Bipasha Basu shared heartfelt posts for the movie.

When Yash Raj Films came with Dhoom franchise in 2004 little did they know that it will be a successful action series. After the phenomenal success of the first installment, the makers came with Dhoom 2 in 2006 and it turned out to be an even bigger hit. Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Shonali Bhose and , Dhoom 2 featured in the role of lead antagonist and everyone was in awe of this handsome villain’s swag.

While the movie went on to be a blockbuster hit, Hrithik recently celebrated 14 years of Dhoom 2’s theatrical release. He shared a poster in his Instagram story giving a glimpse of his different looks in the movie. On the other hand, Bipasha, who played the role of Inspector Shonali Bose, wrote, “I know everyone loved watching #dhoom2. The experience of prepping and shooting for this film was simply amazing. And the best costars and crew ever. Thank you Adi, @yrf, @sanjaygadhvi4 for giving me the opportunity to play sharp Shonali Bose and Sexy Cute Monali. #14yearsofdhoom2”

Take a look at Hrithik and Bipasha’s post for 14 years of Dhoom 2 release:

To note, Dhoom 2 marked Hrithik’s second collaboration with Abhishek. They had earlier shared the screen space in 2003 release Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon. On the other hand, Bollywood’s Greek God’s chemistry with Aishwarya also won a million of hearts and the duo later romanced each other in 2008 release Jodhaa Akbar and 2010 release Guzaarish.

