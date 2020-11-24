  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Hrithik Roshan & Bipasha Basu celebrate 14 years of Dhoom 2; Latter recalls experience of playing Shonali Bose

As Dhoom 2 completes 14 years of release, Hrithik Roshan and Bipasha Basu shared heartfelt posts for the movie.
28559 reads Mumbai
Hrithik Roshan & Bipasha Basu celebrate 14 years of Dhoom 2; Latter recalls experience of playing Shonali BoseHrithik Roshan & Bipasha Basu celebrate 14 years of Dhoom 2; Latter recalls experience of playing Shonali Bose
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

When Yash Raj Films came with Dhoom franchise in 2004 little did they know that it will be a successful action series. After the phenomenal success of the first installment, the makers came with Dhoom 2 in 2006 and it turned out to be an even bigger hit. Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Shonali Bhose and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Dhoom 2 featured Hrithik Roshan in the role of lead antagonist and everyone was in awe of this handsome villain’s swag.

While the movie went on to be a blockbuster hit, Hrithik recently celebrated 14 years of Dhoom 2’s theatrical release. He shared a poster in his Instagram story giving a glimpse of his different looks in the movie. On the other hand, Bipasha, who played the role of Inspector Shonali Bose, wrote, “I know everyone loved watching #dhoom2. The experience of prepping and shooting for this film was simply amazing. And the best costars and crew ever. Thank you Adi, @yrf, @sanjaygadhvi4 for giving me the opportunity to play sharp Shonali Bose and Sexy Cute Monali. #14yearsofdhoom2”

Take a look at Hrithik and Bipasha’s post for 14 years of Dhoom 2 release:

To note, Dhoom 2 marked Hrithik’s second collaboration with Abhishek. They had earlier shared the screen space in 2003 release Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon. On the other hand, Bollywood’s Greek God’s chemistry with Aishwarya also won a million of hearts and the duo later romanced each other in 2008 release Jodhaa Akbar and 2010 release Guzaarish.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan opens up on completing 2 decades in Bollywood, doing content centric films & more

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Hrithik Roshan's Instagram, Bipasha Basu's Instagram

You may like these
Aishwarya Rai & Hrithik Roshan in Dhoom 2, Jodhaa Akbar or Guzaarish, your favourite film of the duo? COMMENT
Guzaarish turns 10: Hrithik Roshan doles out words of wisdom and urges all to live the life to the fullest
Guzaarish clocks 10 years: Five reasons to watch the Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer
Hrithik Roshan opens up on completing 2 decades in Bollywood, doing content centric films & more
Hrithik Roshan is cracked up post watching a fan made video featuring high octane scenes from his movies
Hrithik Roshan calls cousin Pashmina Roshan a 'star' as he sends birthday wishes for her; See POST
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement