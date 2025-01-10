Hrithik Roshan Birthday: 5 movies of actor we would love to see re-release after Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai
On the special occasion of Hrithik Roshan's birthday, here's a look at five films of the actor we wish to see re-released in cinemas after Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.
The first month of the new year 2025 is very special for Hrithik Roshan as he is completing 25 years in the industry. Today, January 10, marks the 51st birthday of the actor. On this special occasion, Hrithik's debut movie, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, is returning to cinemas. Here's a look at 5 other much-loved films of Hrithik that we’d love to see re-released.
1. Koi Mil Gaya
The sci-fi action drama Koi Mil Gaya was originally released in 2003. Alongside Hrithik Roshan, the film stars Preity Zinta and Rekha in pivotal roles. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, it is the first installment of the Krrish franchise. Hrithik’s performance as Rohit Mehra and his character’s bonding with the alien Jadoo are highly loved by the audience.
2. Dhoom 2
The 2006 action thriller Dhoom 2, directed by Sanjay Gadhvi, portrays Hrithik Roshan as the lead antagonist, the thief Mr A. His chemistry with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his cat-and-mouse game with Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, and Bipasha Basu delighted the viewers. It would be a treat to watch Hrithik dance to Dhoom Again once more on the big screen.
3. Krrish
Krrish is the sequel to Koi Mil Gaya and follows the journey of Rohit Mehra’s son Krishna, who has superpowers. Priyanka Chopra stars opposite Hrithik in this Rakesh Roshan directorial. With reports of Krrish 4 going on floors soon, it would be the perfect time to watch this 2006 film again in theaters.
4. Jodhaa Akbar
Another highly acclaimed Hrithik Roshan movie is Jodhaa Akbar (2008). The historical romantic drama showcases the magical chemistry between him and Aishwarya Rai. The epic is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker.
5. Agneepath
The 2012 movie Agneepath shows Hrithik Roshan’s action-packed avatar as he takes on the menacing villain, played by Sanjay Dutt. Priyanka Chopra and Rishi Kapoor feature in key roles in this Karan Malhotra directorial.
