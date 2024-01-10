Hrithik Roshan birthday: Deepika Padukone drops PIC with Fighter co-star; wishes him to 'nurture inner child'
Deepika Padukone delights fans with a heartwarming picture alongside her Fighter co-star Hrithik Roshan on his 50th birthday, accompanied by a sweet birthday wish. Take a glimpse!
Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's film Fighter is creating ripples, starting from the release of its teaser. The movie's songs are taking the internet by storm, and despite being the first-ever collaboration between Deepika and Hrithik, their on-screen chemistry is winning hearts. Notably, their camaraderie extends beyond the screen, as showcased in a delightful picture shared by the actress to mark Hrithik's 50th birthday.
Deepika Padukone extends birthday wish to Hrithik Roshan
January 10th marked the milestone 50th birthday of Bollywood's iconic superstar, Hrithik Roshan. Warm wishes flooded in from fellow celebrities and adoring fans. Deepika Padukone, who shared the screen with Hrithik for the first time in Fighter, also extended her heartfelt greetings. Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a heartwarming picture capturing a candid moment – both stars, casually dressed, relishing pizza possibly after a shoot. Deepika's infectious laughter adds a joyous touch to the image. Accompanying the picture was a sweet wish, "May you forever nurture your inner child.....@hrithikroshan."
Take a moment to savor this delightful snapshot:
